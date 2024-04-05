This week's long-duration nor'easter dropped as much as two feet of snow on some parts of northern New England.

The town of Moretown in central Vermont, had seen 24 inches of snow as of 8 a.m. Friday., and a foot or more of snowfall was common across parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

Here's a look at some of the other jackpot areas for snowfall, according to the National Weather Service:

Maine

Shapleigh: 21.5"

Porter: 21"

Acton: 19.9"

East Wakefield: 18.5"

Raymond: 18.3"

Gray: 18"

East Baldwin: 17.8"

Pownal: 17.4"

Hollis: 17.2"

New Gloucester: 17"

Oakland: 17"

Vermont

Moretown: 24"

Killington: 23"

Rochester: 21.5"

Underhill: 21"

Eden: 21"

North Shrewsbury: 21"

Greensboro: 20.5"

Stowe: 20"

Brookfield: 20"

Barnard: 20"

Jerusalem: 19"

Chelsea: 19"

Belmont: 19"

Westford: 18.5"

Goshen: 18"

Cabot: 18"

Tunbridge: 18"

Northfield: 17"

East Fletcher: 17"

Greensboro Bend: 17"

New Hampshire

Jefferson: 21"

Freedom: 19.5"

South Tamworth: 18.5"

Madison: 17.5"

Francestown: 17"

Click here for the full list of snowfall totals.