Snowfall Totals: See Which New England Communities Are Getting the Most Snow

The snowfall totals on this story will be updated as the latest numbers come into the newsroom

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a winter that has so far proven to be pretty uneventful in terms of big snowfall events, New Englanders are waking up to some snow on the ground Tuesday as a storm brings wintry conditions to the region.

Tuesday's winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow across the Northeast. In some cases, like in elevated areas of Worcester County, 8 inches of snow could collect.

Here are the latest snowfall totals, reported from the Eastern Massachusetts Amateur Radio Service.

  • 5:34 a.m. —  Marstons Mills, Mass. — 1.3 inches
  • 5:30 a.m. —  Cranston, Rhode Island — 2.8 inches
  • 5:23 a.m. —  Rocky Hill, Conn. — 4.2 inches
  • 5:22 a.m. —  Newport, Rhode Island — 5.3 inches
  • 5:10 a.m. —  Stafford Springs, Conn. — 6 inches
  • 5 a.m. —  Grafton, Mass. — 2.5 inches
  • 5 a.m. —  New Bedford, Mass. — 3.2 inches
  • 4:45 a.m. —  Mansfield, MA — 1.8 inches
  • 4:01 a.m. —  West Warwick, Rhode Island — 4.3 inches
  • 4 a.m. —  Taunton, Mass. — 2 inches
  • 2:08 a.m. —  Grafton, Mass. — 1.6 inches
  • 11:30 p.m. — Southwick, Mass. — 2.3 inches
  • 11:15 p.m. — Stafford Springs, Conn. — 2.8 inches
  • 11 p.m. — Westfield, Mass. — 1.8 inches
  • 11 p.m. — Leverett, Mass. — 0.5 inches
  • 11 p.m. — Holyoke, Mass. — 2.5 inches
  • 11 p.m. — Greenfield, Mass. — 0.5 inches
  • 11 p.m. — Staffordville, Conn. — 2.4 inches
  • 11 p.m. — East Farmington Heights, Conn. — 1.5 inches
  • 10:50 p.m. — South Windsor, Conn. — 0.5 inches
  • 10:50 p.m. — Granby, Conn. — 1.0 inch
  • 10:37 p.m. — East Springfield, Mass. — 1.4 inches
  • 10:30 p.m. — Andover, Conn. — 1 inch
  • 10:30 p.m. — Bristol, Conn. — 1 inch
  • 10:30 p.m. — Middletown, Conn. — 1 inch
  • 10:30 p.m. — Berlin, Conn. — 1 inch
  • 10:30 p.m. — Tolland, Conn. — 1.2 inches
  • 10:30 p.m. — Glastonbury, Conn. — 0.3 inches
  • 10:30 p.m. — Windsor, Conn. — 1 inch
  • 10:30 p.m. — Manchester, Conn. — 0.8 inches
  • 10:30 p.m. — Florence, Mass. — 1.5 inches
  • 10:22 p.m. — East Longmeadow, Mass. — 1.7 inches
  • 10 p.m. — Westfield, Mass. — 1.2 inches
  • 10 p.m. — Holyoke, Mass. — 1 inch
  • 10 p.m. — Southwick, Mass. — 1 inch
  • 10 p.m. — Chesterfield, Mass. — 1 inch
  • 9:30 p.m. —  Stafford Springs, Conn. — 0.5 inch

