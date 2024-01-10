snow

Snowfall totals: Some areas of NH, Maine, Vt. got nearly a foot

While areas to the south saw mostly rain, some serious snow fell in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont

While Wednesday's storm was primarily a rain and wind event in southern parts of New England, some northern areas got walloped with almost a foot of snow.

The jackpot towns were Landgrove, Vermont, with 11.2 inches, Madison and Jackson, New Hampshire, with 10.5 and 10 inches, respectively, and Stoneham and Lovell, Maine, with 10.5 and 10 inches as well. The highest recorded snowfall total in Massachusetts was Savoy in the far northwestern part of the state, with 5.5 inches.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Savoy: 5.5"

New Hampshire

Madison: 10.5"

Jackson: 10"

Alton: 6.5"

Madison: 6.3"

Wolfeboro: 5.8"

Wentworth: 5.5"

Washington: 5.4"

Bristol: 5.3"

Hillsborough: 4.5"

Warner: 4.5"

Meredith: 4.5"

Tilton: 4.5"

Maine

Stoneham: 10.5"

Lovell: 10"

Cornville: 7.5"

Livermore Falls: 7.5"

Mechanic Falls: 7.3"

Orono: 6.5"

Farmington: 6"

Sebec: 5.5"

Lewiston: 5.2"

Minot: 5.2"

Auburn: 5"

Lakeville: 5"

Levant: 5"

Cornville: 5"

East Baldwin: 5"

Raymond: 4.8"

Limington: 4.6"

New Gloucester: 4.3"

Vermont

Landgrove: 11.2"

Randolph Center: 7.5"

Stowe: 7.3"

Smugglers Notch: 7"

Ludlow: 7"

West Norwich: 6"

East Brookfield: 5.5"

Townshend: 5.5"

East Montpelier: 5.3"

Sutton: 5.2"

West Newbury: 4.3"

