Local

Maine

Snowmobile Rider Killed in Maine After Crash Involving Truck

Witnesses said the truck driver tried to stop, but the road was covered with ice

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

A man is dead after the snowmobile he was riding was hit by a truck in northern Maine on Tuesday, according to News Center Maine.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Maine territory T8 R6 WELS, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

John Michaud, 60, of Millinocket, was reportedly driving north on a snowmobile trail on his Ski-Doo Enduro 900 Turbo when he failed to stop at a snowmobile trial road crossing on Grand Lake Road and was struck by a logging truck headed west.

Michaud died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Witnesses said the truck driver tried to stop, but the road was covered with ice and the truck struck the snowmobile as it entered the roadway. The crash was witnessed by a friend of Michaud's who was driving in a snowmobile behind him.

No further information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

More Maine stories

Maine 19 hours ago

Maine Considers Plan to Buy Out Farms Hurt by PFAS Chemicals

Maine Feb 14

Maine Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Protect Blueberry Crops From Flies

Maine Feb 13

Wild Ducks Found Dead in Maine Test Positive for Bird Flu

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us