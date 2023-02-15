Snowmobile Rider Killed in Maine After Crash Involving Truck

A man is dead after the snowmobile he was riding was hit by a truck in northern Maine on Tuesday, according to News Center Maine.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Maine territory T8 R6 WELS, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

John Michaud, 60, of Millinocket, was reportedly driving north on a snowmobile trail on his Ski-Doo Enduro 900 Turbo when he failed to stop at a snowmobile trial road crossing on Grand Lake Road and was struck by a logging truck headed west.

Michaud died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Witnesses said the truck driver tried to stop, but the road was covered with ice and the truck struck the snowmobile as it entered the roadway. The crash was witnessed by a friend of Michaud's who was driving in a snowmobile behind him.

No further information was released. The investigation is ongoing.