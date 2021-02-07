Snowmobiles Fall Through Ice in NH in 3 Separate Incidents Saturday

Three separate incidents involving snowmobiles falling through ice occurred Saturday in New Hampshire.

No serious injuries have been reported as a result, but the New Hampshire Fish and Game commission has reminded users that bodies of water, despite recent cold conditions in the Granite State, remain unsafe for usage of snowmobiles and other ATVs.

"Even though Lake Winnipesaukee, Squam Lake and other lakes and ponds are frozen over, the ice thickness varies greatly," read a statement from the commission. "Frequent checking of ice thickness is essential and the use of safety equipment is encouraged, including Personal Flotation Devices, ice picks and throw ropes."

On Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, 22-year-old Michael Long was riding on his snowmobile with his mother as a passenger, officials said, when they fell through ice shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. The duo was able to rescue themselves before walking to shore, where they received treatment from first responders.

Two men from Hudson fell through ice on their ATVs on Big Squam Lake around 6:30 p.m., officials said. Brandon Gilcreast, 40, and David Reynolds, 38, were able to self-rescue and walk back to their vehicles, according to authorities.

Eric Stevenson, 45, fell through ice on Lake Winnipesaukee just before 8 p.m. Saturday, according to officials, along with his 5-year-old son. Authorities said that Stevenson had stopped on the ice, waiting for his wife to arrive on her snowmobile, when his vehicle plunged through. Stevenson was able to pull both himself and his son out of the water and make it safely back to shore.