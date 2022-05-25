Local

Castle Island

So Much for Summer Splash at Castle Island — Listing for Unsanctioned Party Removed

A Department of Conservation and Recreation representative told NBC Boston that officials became aware of the event through social media but that no permit had been requested

By Asher Klein and Eli Rosenberg

An unsanctioned summer party planned for Boston's Castle Island is apparently no longer moving forward, a day after tickets were being sold.

The Eventbrite page for Summer Splash was down as of Wednesday evening and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation confirmed to NBC Boston that it had been in touch with organizers.

The event was due to be held Thursday, June 23, from 4 to 11 p.m., according to Caught in Southie, with a $25 ticket good for live music, water balloon fights, dunk tanks, food and more.

But people got in touch with local lawmakers by Tuesday, since it didn't appear the Summer Splash had the necessary permits from the Department of Conservation and Recreation, according to the blog. The author wondered whether Summer Splash was South Boston's own Fyre Festival.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Consumer reporter Leslie Gaydos has concrete tips on how to save money on your summer vacation and protect the trip you paid for.

Asked about Summer Splash Wednesday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation representative told NBC Boston that officials became aware of the event through social media but that no permit had been requested. Officials got in touch with the organizer to tell them they were not allowed to hold an event at Castle Island.

The organizer -- whom the DCR representative didn't name -- told the agency they canceled plans for Summer Splash and would reach out to people who'd been told about the event.

More Castle Island News

Caught In Southie May 24

Summer Splash on Castle Island: Southie's Own Fyre Festival?

boston restaurant talk May 24

Sullivan's at Castle Island in South Boston to Expand, Open New Restaurant

This article tagged under:

Castle IslandSouth BostonDepartment of Conservation and RecreationFyre Festival
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us