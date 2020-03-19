Social Distancing at Home: Daily Updates From a Massachusetts Mom

Cora Waring, a wife and mother of three from Brookline, Massachusetts, is sharing daily updates as she and her family stay at home while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, Waring shares, in a relatable fashion, the challenges of trying to educate, feed and care for her family.

Cora Waring, while social distancing with her family at their Massachusetts home, realizes just how much food they really eat.

As of Thursday, 328 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 2,000 have been quarantined.

The state has enacted strict measures in an effort to fight the spread of the virus, including closing schools and restaurants and placing limits on gathering in groups.