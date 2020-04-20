Social Distancing for Bostonians: How Many Ice Coffees Makes 6 Feet? How Many Smoots?

The city of Boston is promoting social distancing in terms only New Englanders can understand.

In a tweet, the city offered a Boston-centric reminder that people should stay at least six feet apart when outside, saying the distance was roughly equal to 15 ice coffee to-go cups.

If you're having trouble figuring out what 6 feet looks like between you and someone else, here's a familiar way to picture it. Rain, snow, or shine, we love our #icedcoffee in this town. #PhysicalDistancing #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/zJGjYrtkC5 — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) April 19, 2020

Bostonians are known for their love of ice coffee not only in the summer, but the dead of winter.

When a Twitter user asked if the tweet was referring to Dunkin' or Starbucks coffee cups, the city replied, "As if we're going to get in the middle of that! Viewers choice."

In response to a question on Twitter, city also estimated that distance was equal to one-and-a-quarter "Smoots," referring to a humorous, non-standard unit of length created as a MIT prank decades ago.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the city has issues a series of strict guidelines and advisories through May 4, including a public health advisory for residents who are not essential workers to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.