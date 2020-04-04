Local
seals

Social Distancing Means Leaving Seals Alone, Too, Feds Say

Anyone who encounters a seal should stay 150 feet or more away

By The Associated Press

NBC10 Boston

The federal government wants people seeking social distance to know they still have to stay away from seals they encounter at the beach.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday more people are spending time outdoors as the East Coast approaches the harbor seal pupping season. That increases the likelihood beachgoers will encounter the seals and their young.

NOAA said in a statement that it's important anyone who encounters a seal respects "the social distance that is required by these sensitive animals." That means staying 150 feet or more away from seals, the agency said.

NOAA added that seals often appear endangered when they are actually just exhibiting typical behavior. If a beachgoer suspects a seal is in danger, they should notify wildlife authorities, the agency said. Stranding responders can tend to the animal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

sealsNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrationsocial distancing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us