‘Social justice warrior,' award-winning activist Chastity Bowick shares her Pride journey

As we continue celebrating Pride, we're highlighting changemakers, trailblazers and groundbreakers. One in particular moved to Boston at barely 18 years old and turned her journey of self discovery into a roadmap for others to find resources and community when they need it most.

“I am all around a social justice warrior,” said Chastity Bowick, who is a jane of all trades. “We have more work to do…”

As an award-winning activist and transgender health advocate, Bowick's work reverberates through Boston at every turn.

“We provide education and trainings to businesses, health organizations on how to work with the trans and non binary community," she said.

That's only one of her responsibilities as the CEO of her own consulting company. Her list of titles is almost long enough to rival her years of commitment to LGBTQ+ rights.

“I’m also the ambassador, former executive director of the transgender emergency fund of Massachusetts... I’m also a board member for the Boston Women’s fund...I’m also a board member on the LGBTQ senior housing.”

If you're wondering when she has time to sleep, Bowick says she gets it in there.

"I find the time for self care.”

But that self care, she says, took years of hard work and bravery. Leaving her hometown of Rochester, New York, at age 17, fleeing fears of transphobia in search of a place she could embrace who she truly was.

“I was homeless after leaving an abusive relationship. Indulging in survival sex work; survival drug use and if it wasn’t for somebody giving me the number to the trans emergency fund...we wouldn’t be having this conversation today,” she said.

Fast forward more than a decade later, Bowick is saving more lives, working closely with the fund -- the only organization dedicated to supporting low income and homeless transgender individuals in the state.

“I lost almost 35 jobs within the first five years of my transition.”

And it's those experiences that Bowick says propelled her into a life of liberating defiance. Deciding over the years that she would make sure she helped as many LGBTQ+ people feel safe and supported.

A lot of that support happens at the Pride parade.

“Attend this event feeling seen, heard recognized for their true authentic selves and just have a sense of community.”

Another one of her coveted roles is "organizer" for Boston Pride for the People. While the event lasts a day, she uses it as a springboard for education and championing pride in a way that transcends a calendar date.

“We come in all different shapes, sizes and colors and we can be a representation of how to get along…how to be in community for people who don’t look like you, who don’t share the same beliefs as you, but can have a common understanding.”