Social workers available after student assaults staffer at Dorchester school

Social workers will be available to students on Wednesday at the Dr. William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, after officials said a student assaulted a school employee Tuesday, sending the employee to the hospital.

Tuesday's assault was not the first serious incident to happen at the Henderson School.

Details on Tuesday's assault at Henderson School

A student is accused of assaulting a staff member at the K-12 inclusion school. The staffer was attacked while trying to de-escalate an altercation between students.

The staff member was injured in the incident at Dr. William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the interim head of school said.

Officials with Boston Public Schools say the incident was witnessed by multiple students. They said the school nurse treated the unnamed staff member, who was then sent to the hospital for further treatment of what’s being described as non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear how old the student involved is, and they have not been identified.

Assault at same school in 2021

Back in 2021, there was an even more violent incident at the Henderson School. That’s when a teenage girl attacked the school principal, Patricia Lampron, leaving her unconscious.

Classes were canceled for days.

School officials respond to recent incident

"The Henderson and all Boston Public Schools are committed to fostering environments where all students and staff feel safe, welcome and respected," interim head of school Stephanie Sibley said in part in a letter to the school community.

The district's superintendent, meanwhile, called the incident “unacceptable.”

The district said the student involved will face disciplinary action by the school, and also could face criminal charges.