Sofra's new location opens in Boston

The new location of Sofra joins another in Cambridge

By Boston Restaurant Talk

This file photo shows za'atar bread, or mana'eesh, with carrot salad with dukkah and whipped feta maras oil at Sofra Bakery & Cafe in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this year, it was reported that a well-known local bakery was going to be expanding to a second space, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Sofra is now open in Allston, moving into a space by the intersection of North Harvard Street and Western Avenue. The new location of Sofra joins another in Cambridge (which first opened in 2008), and Ana Sortun and Maura Kilpatrick are behind the two places which focus on food items with Turkish, Lebanese, and Greek influences.

The address for the new location of Sofra in Allston is 210 North Harvard Street, Allston, MA, 02134. The website for the business is at sofrabakery.com.

[Earlier Article]
Sofra in Cambridge to Expand to New Space in Allston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

