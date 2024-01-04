Soleil, southern-style restaurant in Roxbury, closes after almost 6 years in business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Southern-style restaurant in Roxbury has closed after being in business for a bit under six years.

According to multiple sources, Soleil in Nubian Square is no longer in business, with Eater Boston confirming (via the restaurant's website) that the Washington Street spot is shuttered--and the closing follows the shutting down of Soleil's outpost at Boston Public Market last spring. Soleil, which first opened in the spring of 2018, was known for such options as fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, brisket, turkey wings, po'boys, and more.

The address for the now-closed Soleil in Nubian Square was 2306 Washington Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119.

