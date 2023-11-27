Some areas of northern New England got up to a foot of snow overnight

Most of Greater Boston saw heavy rain and strong winds overnight. But in parts of northern New England, it was a serious snow event.

The highest snowfall totals in the region were in Vermont, which saw as much as a foot in some areas.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across New England, according to the National Weather Service.

Maine

Madrid: 5.3"

Rangeley: 4.7"

Dallas: 2.3"

Sinclair: 2"

Castle Hill: 1.6"

Caribou: 1.5"

North Brighton: 1"

New Hampshire

Mount Washington: 8"

Littleton: 4.5"

Carroll: 2.5"

Pittsburg: 2"

Lyme: 1.5"

Jefferson: 1.3"

Whitefield: 1"

Lancaster: 1"

Vermont

Hyde Park: 12"

Duxbury: 9.5"

North Calais: 9.5"

East Warren: 9.5"

Stannard: 9"

Cabot: 9"

Waterbury Center: 8"

Smugglers Notch: 8"

Worcester: 7.5"

East Barre: 7.3"

Sutton: 6.5"

Stowe: 6.5"

South Ludlow: 5.8"

Topsham: 5.5"

North Waitsfield: 5"

Morrisville: 5"

Landgrove: 5"

Waterbury: 4.8"

West Hartford: 4.3"

Montpelier: 4.2"

West Norwich: 4"

Orleans: 3.8"

West Burke: 3.5"

Countryside Estates: 2.8"

Manchester: 2.7"

West Arlington: 1.5"

South Essex Center: 1"