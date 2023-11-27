Weather

Some areas of northern New England got up to a foot of snow overnight

Southern areas saw only rain, but some higher elevations saw serious snow

By Marc Fortier

Wooden ruler stuck into snow bank to measure depth.
Getty Images

Most of Greater Boston saw heavy rain and strong winds overnight. But in parts of northern New England, it was a serious snow event.

The highest snowfall totals in the region were in Vermont, which saw as much as a foot in some areas.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across New England, according to the National Weather Service.

Maine

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Madrid: 5.3"

Rangeley: 4.7"

Dallas: 2.3"

Sinclair: 2"

Castle Hill: 1.6"

Caribou: 1.5"

North Brighton: 1"

New Hampshire

Mount Washington: 8"

Littleton: 4.5"

Carroll: 2.5"

Pittsburg: 2"

Lyme: 1.5"

Jefferson: 1.3"

Whitefield: 1"

Lancaster: 1"

Vermont

Hyde Park: 12"

Duxbury: 9.5"

North Calais: 9.5"

East Warren: 9.5"

Stannard: 9"

Cabot: 9"

Waterbury Center: 8"

Smugglers Notch: 8"

Worcester: 7.5"

East Barre: 7.3"

Sutton: 6.5"

Stowe: 6.5"

South Ludlow: 5.8"

Topsham: 5.5"

North Waitsfield: 5"

Morrisville: 5"

Landgrove: 5"

Waterbury: 4.8"

West Hartford: 4.3"

Montpelier: 4.2"

West Norwich: 4"

Orleans: 3.8"

West Burke: 3.5"

Countryside Estates: 2.8"

Manchester: 2.7"

West Arlington: 1.5"

South Essex Center: 1"

More on Monday's weather

forecast 6 hours ago

Monday morning rain tapers off, breezy with partly cloudy skies

Weather Nov 26

Winds and rain to ramp up overnight into Monday morning

This article tagged under:

Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us