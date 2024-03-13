Some areas to reach 60s Wednesday, brighter and milder tomorrow

We’re in the midst of a warmup. It's one that promises to bring us into the 60s – if you live away from the coast.

Once again, we’re in sea breeze season here in New England. The simple fact that land heats faster than ocean is the driving force behind it all. When there’s a large temperature disparity between the two, the wind blows to compensate. In our case along the coast, it blows in from the chilly Atlantic, preventing any major warmup (under the right conditions).

There's no better display than Wednesday afternoon, when some will be near 50 at the water’s edge, while several miles away from the coast, we’ll be near 60.

The sun will be hindered by some advancing afternoon clouds Wednesday, but Thursday promises to be brighter -- and milder. Mid-60s are in play away from the coast. But with such a feeble sea breeze at the coast, we’re not THAT far behind. Expect temps in Boston to make the upper 50s in spite of the cold ocean temps sitting right next door.

Wet weather returns Friday, and everyone pays the piper. We’ll sink back to the 40s and see occasional showers pass through.

Then it’s a slow drying for Saturday, and a few more afternoon showers on Sunday. The parade in Southie doesn’t appear to be washed out, but it’s still a reach attempting to pin down the exact timing of the wet weather this far out.