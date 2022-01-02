Some Boston Employees to Work at Home During COVID Spike

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says some city employees who are able to will temporarily shift to remote work as part of an effort to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

In a Saturday email to city employees Wu said city workers who are able to to perform all of their essential work from home will be asked to do so from Jan. 4 to Jan. 18.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Other workers may be asked to work from home and rotate in to the building based on a schedule that limits the number of employees in the workplace.

Wu says the priority is to keep city schools open and continue to provide services residents depend upon.