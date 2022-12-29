Local

New Hampshire

Some Stores to Reopen Thursday After Rock Slide, Gas Leak at Merrimack Outlets

Merrimack Premium Outlets, an outdoor mall that opened in 2012, is located right off the Everett Turnpike

By Oscar Margain

Some stores were expected to reopen Thursday at the Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, New Hampshire, after a rock slide Wednesday caused a gas leak and closed the entire outdoor mall for the day.

There was not believed to be a threat to the public Thursday, and the mall didn't suffer any damage, allowing some shops to reopen for business.

People described Wednesday's turn of events as "shocking," though, when rocks came crumbling down, knocking out a gas line.

"My son works at Nike," Kristianne Clark said. "They just had to get out quick and his car is still there, keys and wallet are inside the store."

Merrimack Fire Rescue was called to the outlets for the gas leak just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, and when crews arrived, they discovered the rock slide that caused the issue, according to an online post by the agency.

The area was evacuated and the gas line to the building was shut off. No injuries were reported.

The Merrimack Premium Outlets were closed after a rock slide behind the mall.

"It's shocking," Elizabeth Burkhard said. "It seems like it's a disaster that should've been preventable."

Merrimack Premium Outlets, an outdoor mall that opened in 2012, is located right off the Everett Turnpike.

