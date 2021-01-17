Some Streets Closed Around Mass. State House Amid Threat of Armed Protests

Boston police announced the closure of Beacon Street and several others near the Massachusetts State House Sunday, effective immediately and with no set end date.

Police in Massachusetts and across the country have been monitoring for threats to state capitols after an FBI memo warned that armed protests were possible from Jan. 16 through the inauguration of Joe Biden as president on Jan. 20. A law enforcement official told NBC News the threat came from information gathered in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The closures on Beacon Hill include Beacon Street along the Boston Common, and Boston police gave no end date for the closure, saying only that the department "will advise" when the streets reopen. See the closures here:

Traffic Advisory: Beacon St will be closed from Charles to Tremont St, Park St is closed at Tremont St, Bowdoin St will be closed from Cambridge St to Beacon St, and Somerset will be closed from Cambridge St to Beacon St. We will advise when they reopen — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 17, 2021

While police didn't specify that the street closures are related to the State House, they are all in close proximity to it, and its two biggest streets are now closed off.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has activated up to 500 National Guardsmen to support local law enforcement in case it's necessary. He's sending another 500 to Washington, D.C., to assist the inauguration, which will have heavy security to safeguard the transition of power from President Donald Trump, who has contested without evidence the validity of the election, to Biden.

"I think it's incredibly important for the country that this transition be smooth and as uneventful as possible," Baker said.