20-year-old killed in crash in Somerset, Mass.

The victim has been identified as Rylee O'Connor, of Swansea.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Somerset Police
Somerset Police Department

A 20-year-old was killed in a rollover crash in Somerset, Massachusetts, early Friday.

State police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that troopers responded to the single-car crash on Interstate 195 westbound around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, the car went off I-195 and rolled over in the median, killing the driver and sole occupant, WJAR reports. The victim has been identified as Rylee O'Connor, of Swansea.

The crash partially closed the highway for several hours. All lanes had reopened by 6 a.m.

