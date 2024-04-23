indecent assault

Unlicensed chiropractor assaulted 2 women at his Somerville home, DA says

Jose Mendez was charged with indecent assault and battery, indecent exposure and operating as an unlicensed chiropractor, officials said

By Asher Klein

An unlicensed chiropractor inappropriately touched two women he was treating at his home in Somerville, Massachusetts, authorities said Tuesday.

Jose Mendez was running the unlicensed business, apparently through word of mouth, out of his home on Cross Street, according to Somerville police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. The 60-year-old allegedly touched the two women inappropriately and exposed himself to one of the women.

Mendez was charged with indecent assault and battery, indecent exposure and operating as an unlicensed chiropractor, officials said. He faced the charges in Somerville District Court last week and was ordered held on bail at $5,500, to stay away from the alleged victims and to stop operating as a chiropractor.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He's due back in court May 14.

The scope of Mendez' business remained under investigation, authorities said.

