Somerville church says fire was set after Pride service

There is some damage to part of the sanctuary but nobody was injured, according to the First Somerville United Church of Christ

By Irvin Rodriguez

The First Somerville United Church of Christ
A fire was set at church sanctuary in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Sunday after a service dedicated to Pride, the congregation said Wednesday.

The First Somerville United Church of Christ announced the fire in a news release, saying the congregation was in a hall below the sanctuary working on a service project when the fire erupted.

Somerville firefighters were alerted after a member of the congregation extinguished the fire, according to the church.

There is some damage to part of the sanctuary but nobody was injured, according to the statement. The church said they don't know if there was a connection between the fire and the Pride service.

"Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, First Church Somerville will continue to be unapologetically queer, queer affirming and Christian" the church added in the news release.

The church plans to worshipping at their building on Sunday "as we continue the celebration of queer joy and the power of Christian community," the news release said.

