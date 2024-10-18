Phone call threat made to Somerville High School

A phoned-in threat prompted a police response to Somerville High School in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Friday.

City officials said police received the threat around 9:30 a.m. and responded to the school. The building was placed in a "secure and hold" protocol - meaning classes continue but no foot traffic is allowed in hallways or common spaces - while police investigate.

Parents and guardians were asked not to come to school while investigators work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.