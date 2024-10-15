Home invasion leaves one hurt in Somerville; man in custody

A person was taken to the hospital after an attack during an apparent home invasion in Somerville, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

Somerville police said they were first called to the home on Canal Lane for a breaking and entering around 9:21 a.m. When they arrived they discovered a man had made it into the home and attacked a person inside with a weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, identified as Somerville resident Rydoechy Saturne, was arrested nearby. He was charged with home invasion and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.

No other details were immediately available.