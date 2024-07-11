Firefighters battle blaze at Somerville house

A house fire sent smoke into the air above Somerville, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The Cambridge Fire Department was helping Somerville firefighters battle the blaze at the corner of Medford and Tennyson streets.

Images from the scene showed smoke coming from the windows of multiple floors of a residence.

Officials say hoarding conditions and intense heat made it difficult to extinguish the flames.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No one was hurt in the fire. Authorities are investigating the cause.