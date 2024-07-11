Somerville

Firefighters battle blaze at Somerville house

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A house fire sent smoke into the air above Somerville, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The Cambridge Fire Department was helping Somerville firefighters battle the blaze at the corner of Medford and Tennyson streets.

Images from the scene showed smoke coming from the windows of multiple floors of a residence.

Officials say hoarding conditions and intense heat made it difficult to extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire. Authorities are investigating the cause.

