Somerville Man Sues Uber for $63M After Paralyzing Crash

A Somerville, Massachusetts, man is suing Uber for $63 million after a car crash that left him permanently quadriplegic.

William Good, a 30-year-old chef, used the ridesharing app to get home on April 30, 2021, when the driver crashed the car. Good has filed a lawsuit seeking full damages against Uber alleging negligence and seeking to hold Uber accountable

for his injuries, and for "unsafe business practices," according to his lawyer.

Good said he felt the Uber swerve before it crashed into a parked car on Highland Avenue in Somerville. The driver repeatedly asked Good, who was then paralyzed, to get up and moved him, according to a press release from Good's lawyer, Victoria Santoro Mair of Sweeney Merrigan Law.

Mair stated that Uber negligently hired the driver despite a "lengthy driving history and prior driver re-training."

Good and his attorneys are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Somerville to discuss the incident and his injuries. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.