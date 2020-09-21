Somerville Police Looking for Missing Elderly Woman

Police in Somerville, Massachusetts, issued a missing person alert for Edna Iglesias, and are asking the public for assistance in locating her.

Iglesias, 84, has a history of dementia and was reported missing Monday. She was last seen at her residence at the Somerville VNA on Lowell Street earlier Monday.

Police received a report that the elderly woman may have boarded the number 90 MBTA bus in Somerville in an unknown direction.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Someville Police Department at 617-625-1212.