Somerville's Bow Market marks its 5th anniversary by expanding

By Grant Welker

Bow Market has the perfect way to mark its fifth anniversary: by expanding.

The popular group of small restaurants and shops in Somerville’s Union Square is adding 6,000 square feet for three retail spaces and two restaurants in a building the market bought on Somerville Avenue. Existing and new retailers are moving into that building as well as elsewhere in the market, which now spans 19,000 square feet.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us