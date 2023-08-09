Local

New Hampshire

Son charged with murder of mother found shot to death in her NH home

James Coe, 20, has been accused in the death of his mother, 59-year-old Denise Damato-Coe, who was found dead in her home in Danville, New Hampshire on Aug 3.

By Matt Fortin

A man accused in the murder of his mother in New Hampshire was arrested in Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

James Coe, 20, is suspected in the death of his mother, 59-year-old Denise Damato-Coe, who was found dead in her home in Danville, New Hampshire on Aug 3. Damato-Coe was shot multiple times and died of those injuries, the Chief Medical Examiner determined.

Coe is charged with second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence. Investigators allege he knowingly altered, concealed and removed the rifle used in the crime.

He was arrested on a warrant in Revere, Massachusetts, and charged as a fugitive from justice. He will be scheduled for arraignment in Chelsea District Court in Massachusetts before extradition to New Hampshire.

Coe is currently being held without bail. The Office of the Attorney General, the New Hampshire State Police, Danville Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Revere Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office have all been involved in the investigation.

