Montigo Moss

Son of Randy Moss to Play Football for University of Maine

The son of the former Patriot, among five other NFL teams, still has to sign a letter of intent

Randy Moss Smile
Getty Images

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN – OCTOBER 7: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss answers questions from the media during a press conference at Winter Park on October 7, 2010 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Randy Moss

The youngest son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss has announced plans to attend the University of Maine.

Bangor Daily News reports that Montigo Moss announced Thursday on Twitter that he will play for the Black Bears.

Maine coach Nick Charlton could not comment under NCAA rules Thursday, as Montigo Moss had not signed a letter of intent.

Montigo Moss attended Fort Union (Virginia) Military Academy and is a wide receiver. Last season he had 14 touchdowns, 41 receptions and 1,041 yards, the paper reported.

