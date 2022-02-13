Son of Rhode Island Man Slain in Shootout Charged With Attacking Reporter

Authorities say the son of a man who died following a shootout with Providence police has been charged with assaulting a reporter who was covering the story.

The Providence Journal reports that police have charged 30-year-old Joshua Maclean with simple assault after he allegedly pushed WJAR-TV reporter Joanna Bouras into a concrete wall Thursday.

Bouras was not injured. She had been covering the standoff and shootout between police and Maclean's father, 61-year-old Scott Maclean.

Scott Maclean was found dead following an hours-long standoff during which he fired “hundreds” of rounds, prompting officers to return fire. Police had gone to the home in response to a domestic violence call.