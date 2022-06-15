Sons of Boston Employee Indicted in Marine Stabbing Death

A second Sons of Boston employee has been indicted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Marine veteran outside the downtown Boston bar in March, and a bouncer at the same bar previously charged in the case is facing new charges in a separate assault case.

Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, is charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, the Suffolk District Attorney's office said Wednesday. She is scheduled for arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court on June 30. The district attorney's office said more details will be released then.

Meanwhile, a bouncer at Sons of Boston, 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama of East Boston, was in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday for a probable cause hearing connected to the case. Larrama is accused of following Martinez down the street and stabbing him after a confrontation outside the bar on Union Street on March 19. The court ruled he would continue to be held without bail pending a July 1 appearance. He is also facing a superior court indictment, an appearance for which is scheduled later this month.

Larrama is also accused in a separate assault on a bar customer on March 6. Prosecutors allege that Larrama was among a group of bouncers who assaulted that patron after the victim had been asked to leave the White Bull Tavern.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said video evidence shows Larrama walk over from Sons of Boston and "insert himself into the situation" at White Bull Tavern, punching the victim as he was removed from the other establishment.

Larrama was arraigned on charges in that case Wednesday.

What we know about the murder case against Larrama

Prosecutors said the victim was visiting from Illinois when the bouncer, Larrama, refused to let him and his friend into the Sons of Boston, before following him down the street and stabbing him.

According to court documents, surveillance video footage recovered from exterior cameras on Union Street corroborated witness accounts that Martinez and a friend had been attempting to gain entrance to Sons of Boston, where Larrama was working as a bouncer.

After Martinez and his friend were denied entry, there was an exchange of words between Martinez, his friend, and Larrama, court documents said. Surveillance footage showed that as Martinez and his friend began to walk away, Larrama began to follow them down Union Street. He was then seen running after Martinez with an unknown object in his right hand. Martinez then turned and faced Larrama, extending his left hand to block or fend off an attack. He then struck Larrama in the head with an aluminum beer bottle.

An altercation reportedly ensued, during which Larrama could be seen striking Martinez in the left chest two times, the second of which caused Martinez to grasp his chest with his left hand.

Several people then intervened and as Larrama was separated from the altercation he could be seen manipulating an unknown object with both of his hands in front of his body before appearing to place it in his right shorts pocket. Larrama was then led back into Sons of Boston by other staff, where he proceeded into the bar's basement, where he was captured on surveillance camera washing his hands and discarding the knit had and sweatshirt he had been wearing during the incident. He is then seen turning his T-shirt inside-out before fleeing out the rear exit of the bar.

The status of Sons of Boston

In the wake of the stabbing death, the city of Boston suspended Sons of Boston's entertainment license, which allows them to host events like live music and karaoke, and liquor license.

Martinez's family has said they are planning to file a lawsuit against the establishment.