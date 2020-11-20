Local

Soon You Can Buy Some of Famed Boston Bar The Fours' Sports Memorabilia

Boston sports fans will have a chance to bid on some memorabilia with history all their own next month.

Over 1,000 jerseys, photos, game balls and other items that once hung on the walls of famed Boston sports bar The Fours, which closed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, are set to be auctioned starting Dec. 3.

The socially distant auction will be held at The Fours in-person on the third. Click here for additional information from the auctioneer on terms and preview dates, and see some of the items on offer below.

6 photos
1/6
https://www.pesco.com/servlet/AuctionInfo.do?auctionId=82609
Bill Russell
2/6
https://www.pesco.com/servlet/AuctionInfo.do?auctionId=82609
3/6
https://www.pesco.com/servlet/AuctionInfo.do?auctionId=82609
Doug Flutie jersey
4/6
https://www.pesco.com/servlet/AuctionInfo.do?auctionId=82609
Muhammad Ali vs. Sonny Liston
5/6
https://www.pesco.com/servlet/AuctionInfo.do?auctionId=82609
Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce
6/6
https://www.pesco.com/servlet/AuctionInfo.do?auctionId=82609
Wayne Gretzky jersey

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBoston

