‘Sorry about the traffic, Boston': Kidney donor shares her story

An organ donor shared her story after her kidney was potentially one of the reasons for a traffic disruption in Boston Thursday.

The Ted Williams Tunnel — which is being relied on more heavily during the closure of the Sumner Tunnel — was briefly shut down Thursday morning.

Megan Morant believes her kidney donation may have been involved in the delay.

"I'm not 100% sure it was my kidney, but the timing does add up," she told NBC10 Boston Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said traffic in the Ted Williams Tunnel was briefly restricted twice Thursday — both times to transport organs.

Morant believes she just may be one of those patients.

"The whole experience is overwhelming, and a friend had sent me that text and said, 'Was this you?'" Morant recalled. "I can't confirm, I'll never know 100% for sure, but the timing does add up."

Morant, who works for the WWE, started talking with a friend at an event, and found out he needed a kidney. She wanted to help, but wasn't a match. She later found out a former co-worker's wife needed a kidney. Again, she wasn't a match.

They learned about a joint donor program, which is basically a chain reaction of donations, giving to a stranger to help multiple people get the kidneys they need.

"I actually just found out minutes ago that my kidney went to UCLA, and it's making urine, and the recipient is doing awesome," Morant said. "Now, in return, Margaret will get her kidney, as well."

The short inconvenience on Boston's road has a lot more meaning for her.

"It's just one of those fun facts," Morant said. "I can tell people two truths and a lie, 'One time I shut down the tunnel in Boston.'"

Morant has already been discharged from the hospital and is recovering. She says she already walked a mile Friday.