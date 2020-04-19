Local
Sound Trucks Broadcast News on Coronavirus to Boston Neighborhoods

The message was broadcast in seven different languages, depending on the neighborhood

By Cassy Arsenault

Pickup trucks mounted with loudspeakers broadcasting coronavirus safety messages traversed through Boston neighborhoods today.

The trucks drove through Roxbury, Mattapan, East Boston, Dorchester, Hyde Park and Roslindale, areas which have seen the highest cases of the new virus.

The message was broadcast in seven different languages, depending on the neighborhood, to ensure those who may not be native speakers could receive the updates.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced this new information-sharing initiative on Saturday. The city is also providing posters and literature detailing the importance of social distancing and hand-washing.

