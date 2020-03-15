South Boston Bars Close Sunday Amid Coronavirus’ Spread: ‘All in This Together’

South Boston bars and restaurants will close on Sunday, according to a legislator who represents the area. The moves comes on the advice of public health officials aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Social media users had shown bars in South Boston packed with patrons Saturday.

On Sunday morning, State Sen. Nick Collins said that all South Boston bars and restaurants agreed to close their doors, citing the "unchartered waters" of the spread of coronavirus and the need for the public to chip in and help.

“Thank you to Mayor Walsh, my fellow South Boston elected officials and neighbors, the Licensing Board and license holders in South Boston for working with us and taking these sound proactive measures to protect the public’s health,” Collins said in a statement. “We are all in this together and it’s imperative now that we all do all that we can to keep our communities safe.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that the city's public schools will close Tuesday, March 17, for over a month in an effort to keep students, their families and staff safe during the coronavirus outbreak.