South Boston Vietnam Memorial Rededicated for 40th Anniversary

Medal of honor recipients gathered Sunday in Massachusetts for the 40th anniversary of the South Boston Vietnam Memorial.

The ceremony took place at Medal of Honor Park. A special memorial mass was held at Saint Brigid Church, followed by a rededication ceremony.

Families of 25 Boston men killed in the Vietnam War were also in attendance.

The South Boston Vietnam Memorial was one of the first formal memorials in the country for Vietnam veterans. It predates the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., by 13 months.​