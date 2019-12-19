South End Snafu: Residents Frustrated After City Tows Cars in Parking Mix-Up

Some Bostonians are frustrated with the city after their cars were towed on Wednesday due to street cleaning, despite an announcement on the city's website stating the service had been canceled for that day.

Anyone who lives in Boston knows parking is an art form with time limits, exclusions, restrictions on certain days and times you can park made even more complicated by street sweeping schedules. Which is why a few South End residents who parked on Warren Street this week thought they caught a break after seeing an announcement on the city’s website that said street cleaning was canceled due to weather.

But they found out later that their cars had been towed anyway.

Alan Wong and Jason Pavone were among those that had their cars towed, and both men have a screenshot of the city’s announcement with the date.

“I had every plan on moving my car Wednesday morning before I went to work and I said, 'Oh look, this is great. Alright, cool,'” Pavone said.

Wong and Pavone, who are used to dealing with the nightmare that is winter parking in the city, set off to work in good spirits, but their victory was short lived.

“When I got out of work at five, my car was gone. And I was like, 'where did my car go?,'” Wong recalled.

A $40 Uber ride to the towing company and a $144 towing fee later, Wong and Pavone are frustrated and disappointed.

“Just acknowledge you made a mistake," Pavone said. "I would have no problem moving my car, I was going to do it anyway. But the fact that that was there saying no need to move it. It was cancelled. Just fix it and communicate better. And let us know."

The city of Boston sent NBC10 Boston/NECN this statement admitting fault in the incident:

"The City of Boston website inaccurately stated that street cleaning was cancelled, which unfortunately led to some vehicles being towed. The Boston Transportation Department will be reaching out to the few residents we believe to be impacted by this error to assist them in receiving a reimbursement. We apologize for the confusion and we will take any steps necessary to ensure that this does not happen again."