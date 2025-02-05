Person shot at Maine Mall, suspect sought, South Portland police say

A person was shot inside the popular Maine Mall Wednesday, and the suspected shooter is being sought by police, officials said.

South Portland police urged the public to avoid the area of the mall as they searched for the suspect.

The person who was shot was rushed to Maine Medical Center; their condition wasn't immediately available, police said.

The incident is believed to be isolated.

Police were seen investigating in the mall's food court.

Earlier, South Portland police had described the incident as an "active situation."

Gov. Janet Mills said she was monitoring the situation.