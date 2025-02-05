Maine

Person shot at Maine Mall, suspect sought, South Portland police say

South Portland police asked the public to avoid the area, and Gov. Janet Mills said she was monitoring the situation

By Asher Klein

A police cruiser outside the Maine Mall's food court in South Portland on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, following a shooting.
News Center Maine

A person was shot inside the popular Maine Mall Wednesday, and the suspected shooter is being sought by police, officials said.

South Portland police urged the public to avoid the area of the mall as they searched for the suspect.

The person who was shot was rushed to Maine Medical Center; their condition wasn't immediately available, police said.

The incident is believed to be isolated.

Police were seen investigating in the mall's food court.

Earlier, South Portland police had described the incident as an "active situation."

Gov. Janet Mills said she was monitoring the situation.

