South Shore Plaza

1 Hurt in South Shore Plaza Shooting in Braintree, Suspect at Large, Police Say

Police responding to a shooting at South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree
NBC10 Boston

A person was hurt in a shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, Friday, and a person suspected in the shooting is at large, state police say.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

A large police presence was seen at the mall as the situation developed.

Stores at the mall are on lockdown, police said, asking that everyone inside stores there remain inside.

Braintree police are asking others not at the mall to avoid the area.

A woman who was shopping inside Macy's spoke with NBC10 Boston, saying she ducked inside a dressing room when a young girl came running through saying a man had a gun. After about eight minutes, the woman says she escaped through a side door, where police met her and told her to run.

"I never experienced anything like this in my entire life," she said. "

This is a developing story.

