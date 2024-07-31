Massachusetts

South Shore towns feuding over oyster farms

The Massachusetts towns of Scituate and Cohasset share a harbor that has become the site of a shellfish dispute

By Darren Botelho

Two neighboring Massachusetts towns with a shared harbor are feuding over shellfish.

Scituate wants oyster farming, while Cohasset does not want the farms in the nearly 270 acres of Cohasset Harbor.

The towns will be heading to court over their disagreement.

The harbor is split with three acres of oyster farming remaining on the Scituate side, officials in that town said.

But Cohasset town leaders said the harbor is shared, and they are bringing suit against Scituate to stop the shellfishing that it says affects all residents.

"You're industrializing and you're privatizing what should be a public asset," Cohasset Select Board member Jack Creighton said.

As of now, the Town of Scituate only hauls in $75 a year from the oyster farms — that is $25 per acre.

"It's more the businesses and promoting a supporting our fishing community," Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said. "You can't tell us what we can and can't do with our property."

As of Wednesday, NBC10 Boston was told, Scituate was not adding any more oyster farms until the resolution of the issue in or out of court.

