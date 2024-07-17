Southern Italian, Sicilian restaurant opens new location north of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant west of Boston that is known for its southern Italian and Sicilian fare has expanded to a new location north of the city.

According to an Instagram post, Brelundi in Waltham has its grand opening and ribbon cutting in Tewksbury today, with a check on the website for the business indicating that it focuses and takeout. The menu for the new location shows such items as pizza, calzones, pasta dishes, panini, arancini, breakfast dishes, and more.

The Waltham location of Brelundi, which is located in the Watch Factory building on Crescent Street, first opened in 2016 (they also used to have a cafe on Felton Street in Waltham as well).

The address for the new location of Brelundi in Tewksbury is 836 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA, 01876. The website for the business is at https://www.brelundi.com/

