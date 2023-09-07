Southie electronic sign displays ‘KKK Meeting Today'; investigation underway

An electronic construction sign in South Boston was flashing the words "KKK Meeting Today," over the holiday weekend, sparking an investigation by police in the city.

According to a police report, the sign was spotted around D and Cypher Streets in Southie before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities who responded were able to turn the sign off.

It wasn't made clear why or how the sign was made to display the message, but a construction company was listed as a victim in the report, and Boston police are investigating it as a vandalism case.

The Civil Rights Unit of Boston police was notified.