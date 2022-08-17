Will a Popular Bike Path Have ‘Moving Closures' During Orange Line Shutdown?

A plan for moving closures on a popular bike path that runs parallel to the MBTA Orange Line during the first two weeks of the train line's shutdown is apparently being reworked, amid outcry shortly after it was announced, a Boston official said.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation had announced the moving closures on the Southwest Corridor Park bike path starting this weekend to assist the repair work. The closures will have clearly marked detours, the agency said, but it urged people bicycling or on foot to be cautious.

The advisory of the moving closures on the bike path, which is already popular with commuters, was met with incredulity on social media Wednesday, with Orange Line riders being encouraged to take bicycles during the shutdown, which will last from Friday through Sept. 18.

@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for the Southwest Corridor Park bike path in the City of Boston: pic.twitter.com/Wnnjm9X0dZ — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 17, 2022

"FYI @MassDCR the Orange Line is shutting down for 30 days so you may want to rethink this thx," state Rep. Mike Connolly wrote on Twitter.

Christian Neal MilNeil, the editor of transportation publication Streetsblog MASS, tweeted, "I assumed it was a hoax. But it's real."

The MBTA said in a statement that it's still in dialogue with the City of Boston "regarding the impacts of the Orange Line work and alternative transportations options."

Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge gave an update a few hours later, saying he'd spoken with the agency and that an adjustment to the plans would be released soon.

"They know the path is critical, especially during the shutdown. They will be providing an updated plan shortly to make sure travel is not disrupted," Franklin-Hodge said.

Just spoke with @MassDCR. They know the path is critical, especially during the shutdown. They will be providing an updated plan shortly to make sure travel is not disrupted. https://t.co/Ba10z1p8fg — Jascha Franklin-Hodge (@jfh) August 17, 2022

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Department of Conservation and Recreation for more details on the closures.

The Southwest Corridor Park runs for about 4 miles along the Orange Line from Forest Hills, the train's southern terminus, to Back Bay, linking Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, Back Bay and the South End.