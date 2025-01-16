Southwest pilot from New Hampshire arrested on DUI charge at Georgia airport

A Southwest Airlines pilot who was accused of driving under the influence and arrested at a Georgia airport Wednesday is from New Hampshire, according to police records.

David Allsop, 52, of Bedford, New Hampshire, was arrested by Savannah Airport police on a DUI charge, according to the report from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Allsop was stopped when a TSA officer smelled alcohol on the pilot and reported it to law enforcement, who arrested the pilot at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

NBC News reports that Allsop was scheduled for a flight to Chicago. Photos from passengers show police on the plane. The flight wound up delayed for hours, according to flight records.

"We’re aware of a situation involving an employee on Flight 3772 this morning from Savannah. The Employee has been removed from duty," Southwest Airlines said in a statement to NBC News.

"There’s nothing more important to Southwest than the safety of our employees and customers.”

FAA regulations "prohibit pilots from using alcohol while on duty or from flying, or attempting to fly, an aircraft within eight hours of consuming alcohol or if they have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.04% or greater," the agency said in a statement. Pilots are also required to report any drug or alcohol-related motor vehicle incidents.

More details were not immediately available.