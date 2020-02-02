Speaker DeLeo Ends 2019 With $848,000 in Campaign Account

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo reported having more than $848,000 in his campaign account as of the end of 2019. That gives the Democrat a larger political war chest than many statewide candidates.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey reported having about $518,000 in cash in her account as of the end of the year. Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka ended the year with nearly $468,000 in her account.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker ended 2019 with slightly more than DeLeo and Spilka, about $954,000. Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito reported more than $1.7 million in her account as of year's end.