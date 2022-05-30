Local

Massachusetts

Special Events Across Massachusetts Commemorating Memorial Day

Events range from parades, vigils and many other ceremonies

By Alysha Palumbo

Flags wave on Boston Common ahead of the Memorial Day 2022.
NBC Boston

If you haven’t been to the Boston Common yet to take in the incredible display of flags, you should definitely check this out.

There are more than 37,000 flags planted here, honoring the ultimate sacrifice made by servicemen and women from Massachusetts since the Revolutionary War. The flags surround the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common.

There are also several events marking Memorial Day throughout the Commonwealth today.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Veterans Services Secretary Cheryl Poppe will be at the Department of Veterans Services Annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Winchendon at 9 a.m. this morning.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At 9:30 a.m. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be speaking at the Garden's Cemetery Memorial Day Service in West Roxbury.

Governor Baker will be at the Memorial Day Observance at the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument Plaza in Boston at noon.

And tonight at 6:30 p.m., there will be “A Vigil of Peace” at the World War II Memorial in the Back Bay/Fenway section of Boston.

Multiple events like Memorial Day parades and ceremonies are being held across the state, as we pause today to reflect on service and sacrifice.

More Stories on Memorial Day

Memorial Day Weekend May 28

More Than 3,500 Flights Canceled Over Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day May 28

Do You Say ‘Happy Memorial Day'? Why Some Military Families Wish You Wouldn't

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMemorial DayMemorial Day Weekendevents
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us