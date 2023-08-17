Special prosecutor brought in for Councilor Kendra Lara case

A prosecutor is coming in from Worcester County to handle the car crash case against Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara, officials said Thursday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office brought in the special prosecutor to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest — a representative for the Suffolk prosecutor's office said the spouse of a person who works there is married to someone running to replace Lara on City Council.

Bringing in a special prosecutor is standard practice in such a situation, according to the representative.

Lara is accused of driving with a revoked license, in an unregistered, uninsured car with an expired inspection sticker that belonged to someone else when she crashed into a Jamaica Plain house on June 30. The crash left her son injured.

A not guilty plea was entered on Lara's behalf when she was arraigned, and her lawyer this week moved to have the case dismissed.