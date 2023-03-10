Local

New Info Expected Friday as MBTA Slows Travel on Its Main Arteries Through Boston

Speed restrictions were put into place Thursday night on the Red, Orange, Blue and Green Lines

By Alysha Palumbo and Matt Fortin

New details are expected to be announced Friday about the speed restrictions that went into place on the MBTA's four main rapid transit lines in and around Boston, for what remains an unspecified period of time.

The speed restrictions, which are between 10 and 25 miles per hour, were announced Thursday evening and were effective immediately on the Red, Orange, Blue and Green Lines, the MBTA announced.

The MBTA said in its announcement that the restrictions came as a result of findings from a recent site visit of the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill by the Department of Public Utilities. No further details about the findings were released in the announcement, but the transit agency said the restrictions were "out of an abundance of caution."

Riders were warned that the speed restrictions will add additional travel times to commutes.

The T also apologized, saying that it "remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible."

Additional information is expected to be announced on Friday during a news conference by the MBTA.

You can watch a live stream of the MBTA's news conference at 10 a.m. on this story.

