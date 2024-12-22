2 homes destroyed by massive fire in Spencer; video shows fireworks going off

Two homes were destroyed and a third was damaged when a massive fire broke out Sunday in Spencer, Massachusetts, just days before Christmas, according to the fire department, which adds that responding firefighters were met with an unusual scene on this bitterly cold December night.

Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons tells NBC10 Boston that the blaze started in a home at 4 East Ave., where fireworks began shooting off shortly after fire crews arrived on scene to fight the flames.

"They had a lot of propane tanks in the basement that were going off and they had a lot of fireworks in the home that were shooting off at us as we were trying to fight the fire," Parsons said.

The fire quickly spread to Justin Peck's home, with flames shooting through the roof and destroying his shed, according to Parsons.

For Peck and the other families affected, it's a holiday nightmare.

Peck says he got the call about what was happening while he was visiting his wife in the hospital Sunday.

"My neighbor called me and said my house is on fire and I need to get home," Peck recalled. "It just sucks about the holidays. The memories that are gone in the houses that can’t get back."

A third home also sustained some exterior damage, with the siding all melted.

Both Parsons and Peck are thankful no one was home when the blaze started, and there are no reported injuries.

The main challenge in putting the fire out was water, as 85% of the community has no hydrants. Fortunately wind wasn't a factor.

"We may have lost more homes if it was blowing the other side, we probably would’ve lost that home on the other side," Parsons said.

It's unclear if Peck's home is a total loss, though he was happy to hear the chief say some things inside may be salvageable.

"Looking inside it looks like there will be some things that they can take out of the home so they didn’t lose everything that was in the home," Parsons said of Peck's family's belongings.

Peck's main concern is staying strong for his wife, who has been sick for a while.

"You know, you're just trying to live and do what you need to do and it just keeps pushing you down," he said. "All you can do is stand back up."

Peck is devastated by all of this but says his plan is to continue to pray for everyone affected by the fire. And in a spot of good news for Peck, his dog did make it out of the home safely.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.