Spooky Dip N' Rip Spider & Crab Dip Recipe

For the dip:

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz cream cheese, room temperature

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese plus 1/3 cup, shredded and divided

1 tsp mustard powder, Coleman’s is nice

2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Juice and zest from 1 lemon

1 lb lump crab meat, drained and rinsed under cold water

Paprika and chopped parsley for garnish

PREPARATION

Preheat the oven to 375*In a large bowl with a hand held mixer, beat the cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Add the mayonnaise and sour cream and continue to mix. Add 1 cup cheddar cheese, mustard powder, old bay seasoning, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice and zest. Mix until smooth With a firm silicone spatula, gently fold in the lump and jumbo lump crab meat. Place in an oven safe baker and top with a thin layer of remaining cheddar cheese. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the cheese topping has melted and is golden brown. Serve warm with sliced bread, chips or veggies.

* Place the baked ramekin of crab dip in a spooky spider made out of pizza dough.

For the Spider:

INGREDIENTS:

1 pizza dough ball

1 egg, whisked

2 TBSP parmesan, grated

PREPARATION: